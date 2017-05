Four Cuba Elementary students earned 60 high fives during the year for going above and beyond to follow behavior expectations and being respectful, responsible and safe. Izzy Peterson, Noland Moyer and Brooke Echols were chaperoned by Assistant Principal Kristie Lenauer, Dr. Peterson and Officer Post to the Sullivan 6 Cinema where they watched the Smurfs. Prudence Dotson also earned the right to go but was unable to attend. She received movie passes to attend at a different time.