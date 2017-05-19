Ball players needed for CHS alumni baseball game

Still got game? Ball players are needed for the 1st Annual Cuba High School Alumni Baseball Game, to be held at Paul Bryan Field on Saturday, June 10. Proceeds from the alumni ballgame will directly benefit the Cuba High School baseball program.

Sign-ups will be held on the day of the game, starting at 7:45 a.m. First pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m. There will also be a Home Run Derby competition that follows the game.

The concessions stand will be open.

Teams will be contingent upon the number of alumni players who sign up that day. You must be a CHS alumni in order to compete, although you need not have played for Cuba’s baseball team in order to participate.

The entry fee is $15 per player. There is an additional fee of $5 in order to compete in the Home Run Derby competition.

For more information, contact Ryan Weber, head coach of Cuba High baseball, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at 573-205-3799.