School will investigate property purchase for bus shed

The Steelville School District needs a new bus shed. The district currently rents its transportation headquarters from Steelville Manufacturing, but needs to find a new location soon. The board and superintendent have investigated a number of options, including a couple of real estate purchases, in addition to the possibility of building a new facility on school-owned property. At the May 18 school board meeting, the board authorized Superintendent Mike Whittaker to pursue the option of purchasing the former Wayde’s Equipment property, in spite of concerns voiced by Terry Palmer, the district’s bus mechanic.