Cuba Elementary students who have perfect attendance, no D’s or F’s and no behavior referrals are eligible to be chosen for a ride to school in a fire truck. Winners have included (from top to botom) Kelsey McGinnis and Jaylen Haffer; Zoey Woodruff and Hayden Likes; and Madison Jones. Students are pictured with Cuba Fire Department personnel Jimmy Ludwig (from top to bottom), Jim Smith, and Doug Shockley.