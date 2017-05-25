Donation container at the Cuba Police Department offers help to the needy

A Cuba couple have come forward with the idea of helping the less fortunate in the community by providing a place where dry goods and toiletries can be offered to those in need, for free. Having already gotten the city council’s okay, the “Blessing Box” is now located outside the Cuba Police Department, and the storage cabinet is open for those who may need to use it.

The idea for the Blessing Box came from Jessi Harley and Larry Whitford. Jessi said she had seen on Facebook that such a donation box was being used in other towns, including St. James, and she thought it would be good for Cuba. “It’s a way to help people who really need it the most,” Harley said. “We have a lot of people in our community that are struggling financially. They can get help at the food pantry, but this is just another way to give them a hand, especially if they needed something right away.”

Harley noted that items such as baby diapers or toothpaste are household essentials, and not every family can afford to go buy them when in need. “The whole point of it is to ease the burden on people who are struggling,” she said. “If we can help just one family, then I would say that’s a success.”

The Blessing Box is located in front of the police department headquarters, and it is an unlocked storage box. Lettering on the outside of the container encourages you to “take what you need” and “give what you can.” The shelving inside the box includes areas for dry and canned foods, along with baby items and toiletries such as shampoo, soaps and deodorant. Those in an emergency need can take what they need and leave the rest.

Because the Blessing Box will be always left open for items to be taken by the needy, it will likewise always need refilling. Donations that are needed include canned goods, boxed food items, soaps and shampoos, household cleaning supplies, baby care items such as diapers, wipes or powder, detergent, and any other appropriate item that will not spoil when kept in the outdoor container. Due to the limited size of the donation box, no clothes or shoes are being taken.

Harley said that she would gladly purchase the needed goods herself and refill the container, if someone wishes to make a financial donation. For additional information about making donations, contact Jessi at 314-775-3279.

Police Chief Paul Crow said he was glad to provide a location for the Blessing Box, and he feels it is a good way to help support those who need it most in Cuba. Crow hopes that putting the donation box at the police department will deter any potential vandalism.

Harley and Whitford indicated they would like to continue spreading their goodwill, and they will be approaching other local municipalities in Steelville and Bourbon to see if they would be interested in setting up their own take-what-you-need, public donation stations.