Steelville police responded to a call at a local gas station on May 13, to check on an unresponsive woman in a car. The investigation led to felony drug and gun charges levied against the Steelville woman who was found there. Lorissia Marie Tittsworth, 25, now faces charges for class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon as a result of the incident.