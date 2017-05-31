SMS students take second in national challenge

Four Steelville Middle School students won second place in the national Red Nose Challenge, a contest to create a video that talks about the issue of childhood poverty and hunger. The team of students, all members of the SMS Student Council, received $2,500 in prize money to assist with the plan they developed to help those in need in the community. The group decided to give $1,500 to the Steelville Middle School Backpack Program and $1,000 to the Steelville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. The team consisted of Abigale Ireland, Margaret Yeomans, Emma Kreitner, and Dalton Hutson.