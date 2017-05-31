Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen heroes - PHOTO GALLERY

Memorial Day was observed on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn on Tuesday, May 30. A speech given by Lt. Jim Cain of VFW Post 345 explained why the celebration was not held on the holiday weekend and what Memorial Day is intended to observe. The text of that speech is as follows:

Before I begin this morning, I would like to clarify the difference between Monday and today. By the National Holiday Act of 1971, the United States Congress designated the last Monday in the month of May as what is currently known as the observed Memorial Day, a three-day holiday weekend, and the kick-off date to the summer vacation season.