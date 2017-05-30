Boldt has Garden of the Month

The Cuba Hills Garden Club is happy to announce that Margaret Boldt (left) was awarded the Garden of the Month Award by club member Norma Bretz. The home, located at 808 E. Spencer Street in Cuba, Missouri shows a lot of time and work towards creating a beautiful yard.

The Cuba Hills Garden Club appreciates the work they do in keeping their home and garden looking its best. The Garden Club each month wants to encourage the beautification of the community by awarding the Garden of the Month Award to a homeowner for an outstanding yard or garden. Call Norma Bretz at 573-885-4859 if you, are someone you know, deserves The Garden of the Month Award.