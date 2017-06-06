Chipman to hold town hall to discuss new photo voter ID

State Representative Jason Chipman, R-Steelville, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will host a town hall meeting at the Steelville Community Center on Monday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the new photo voter ID law going into effect in Missouri this year.



“This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the new voter ID law and ensure all voters have the chance to get their questions answered,” said Rep. Jason Chipman.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stated, “I believe every elected official has a responsibility to make sure voters know that if they are registered, they can vote. We all need to ensure voters are not confused by this new law and to ensure all Missourians are given the right opportunity to vote.”