Police department holding summer camp for kids

The Cuba Police Department is gearing up for its first-ever youth camp for kids this summer. The week-long camp will be held at Hood Park in July, and it will be both educational and entertaining for children.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Police Chief Paul Crow. “Local businesses have been very supportive of the idea, and they’re willing to help out. The city is also being very supportive on this.”

Registration for the youth day camp began this week, and it is open to all children ages 7 to 14. Registration forms can be picked up at the Cuba Police Department, and they are also being distributed through the summer school program. Registration costs $20 per child, and it includes the cost of a camp t-shirt.

“We’re still figuring out how many volunteers will be available to help us, and that will determine how many kids we can take. The more volunteers we have each day, the more kids we can take,” Chief Crow said.

The Cuba Police Department will be assisted by a number of local agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, North Crawford Ambulance District, and Crawford Electric Cooperative.

Campers will participate in a wide variety of daily activities and games, as they learn about police investigation methods and practices. Chief Crow said there will be games and contests, as well as lessons on bike safety, gun safety, being aware of electric hazards, and other home safety issues.

“We want it to be fun, but we also want it to be informative,” said Crow. “We’ll have all kinds of different safety programs, so that kids come away with good information they can take home with them. I want to make it both educational and fun for everyone.”

Donuts will be served on day one, as campers get to know their local police officers, and the last day of camp will feature a free pool party for the campers at the Cuba Municipal Pool.

“This is our first year doing this, so we’ll learn a lot from any mistakes we make. We’ll figure out what works and what doesn’t, but the main thing this year is to have some fun,” said Chief Crow.

The youth camp at Hood Park is a rain or shine event, and if it rains, it will moved inside one of the covered areas inside the park. The day camp starts on Monday, July 24, with each day of camp beginning at 8 a.m. in the morning. Campers will meet each day at the fair food stand area of Hood Park.

Chief Crow is looking to add more volunteers to assist with camp week. Contact him at 885-7979 if you’d like to assist with the summer camp or if you want more information about what the camp will entail.