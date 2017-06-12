First annual Indian Lake family reunion being held June 17

The Indian Lake Booster Club will be holding their First Annual Indian Lake Family Reunion on Saturday, June 17.



Activities include a Walk/Run (one mile and 5K routes) with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Race to start at 8 a.m. A parade begins at 9 a.m. with the theme of Family Road Trip. Next comes Meet the Family from 10 a.m.-noon. Booths and games sponsored by your neighborhood oranizations with a barbeque starting at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be silent auction and a Booster Cup Challenge (9-hole golf tournament-plastic balls) registration at 1 p.m. and tee-off at 1:30.

For questions or more information contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .