Cuba man accused of dealing drugs

A search warrant executed at a Timothy Lane residence on May 30 resulted in charges of drug distribution for a Cuba man. Law enforcement with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cuba Police Department were involved in the drug-related search at the residence of Corey Stovall, 25. As a result of the search, Stovall has been charged with class C felony delivery of a controlled substance, for knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.