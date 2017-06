The 5th annual Steelville Arts Council Plein Air event may be over, but the art remains. Also remaining is one of the finest plein air artists, Jane Flanders. Like many 'Artists in Residence' before her, Jane has comfortably made the Evans House on Main Street her home for the month of June. Like the other 50 artists who came to Steelville to paint in the open air, Jane Flanders returns year after year to STARCO's annual event.