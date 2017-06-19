Freedom Fest will feature fireworks and more

Freedom Fest is just around the corner, with the annual Fourth of July celebration in Steelville less than two weeks away. Plans are under way for another great festival, again sponsored by the Steelville Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held at the community park, and will begin at 2 p.m. and end with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The featured band for the event is Borderline, a country cover band from St. Louis, and there will be other music throughout the night, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Borderline will take the stage at 8:15 p.m.

The annual Salute to America will be at 8 p.m., and the fireworks show by Showtime Pyrotechnics is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Food and craft vendors open at 2 p.m. Cost for a space is the same price as last year – $30 for one with electricity, $20 without. Becky Simpson is the contact to reserve a space, and she can be reached at 573-205-2046.

The car show will begin at 3 p.m. David Medlock is in charge of that portion of the festival, and he can be reached at 573-775-5324 for more details.

The entrance fee is the same as last year; it is $5 per vehicle at the front gate and $1 per person at the foot bridge leading from the Greenway Trail into the park.

For more information, contact Freedom Fest Chair Becky Simpson by phone at 573-205-2046 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Borderline Band

Borderline is a high energy country group that originated in the St. Louis Metro area in the late 1990s. Since that time, Borderline has been performing at fairs, festivals, clubs, and special events throughout the Midwest. Borderline currently plays today’s top country hits, as well as classic country songs you know and love, and several classic rock favorites. In October 2007, Borderline was named the top country group in St. Louis by Bonneville Radio Group.

Borderline has shared the stage with several national touring acts including The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Shenandoah, Lonestar, X-Factor Winner Tate Stevens, Joe Nichols, Mark Wills, Little Texas, Emerson Drive, Josh Gracin, Phil Vassar, Sawyer Brown, Jamie O’Neal, David Nail, Trace Adkins, Lee Brice, and Randy Owen of Alabama, and has performed at larger venues throughout the Midwest, including the Illinois State Fair, Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, Fair St. Louis, Gateway International Raceway, The Pageant, and Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. Borderline has also been featured on “Today in St. Louis” on KSDK Channel 5, entertained thousands at the Stan Musial Golf Classic, been featured on News Channel 11 in St. Louis, and has performed for over 20,000 fans at the Illinois-Missouri Dodge Gateway 250 Busch Series NASCAR race three times.



