Bennett receives MFDEA award

Bill Bennett, owner of Britton-Bennett Funeral home with his wife Liz, received the 2017 Knell Award at this year’s annual Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association (MFDEA) convention, held at Lake of the Ozarks earlier this month. This award is presented to a person who shows integrity, compassion and dedication, all strengths of a great volunteer leader.

“As a young person in high school, I always felt a calling to be in the funeral service,” Bill noted. After completing two years of college, he attended classes at the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, and graduated in 1973.

After graduation, he worked in Salem for 10 years. He has always wanted to be involved in the community where he lives, so in addition to his workload, which required him to be on call 24-7, he was involved in the local Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in the late 1970s. He was president of the District 9 Missouri Funeral Association on two separate occasions, served as a city councilman for the City of Salem, and played softball with both his church and a city league.

His family moved to Fulton in 1984, and he spent 21 years working for the Debo Funeral Home. Again, he was active in his community. He was involved with Kiwanis, on the mayor’s airport advisory board, as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce, and coached all three of his sons in in their various sports. He and Liz were involved with their sons’ school PTA. He again played softball himself, for both church and city teams. Bill served as president of the 10th district of MFDEA twice, and was on the William Woods University Presidential Council.

He also continued his education, earning an undergraduate degree in Business Administration. He went on for a master’s degree, and noted he is “quite proud of the fact that Liz and myself, along with our oldest son, received our MBAs together in 2004.”

Bill also continued learning about his field. He attended weeklong training events with the National Foundation of Funeral Service in Skokie, Illinois, for several years, and attended other seminars and state conventions, too. He is a proponent of continuing education, and pushed that when he served as president of the MFDEA in 2007 and 2008.

He and Liz bought what is now the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville in 2005. Both are still active with the Chamber of Commerce, at their local church, with the Steelville Cemetery Association, and the MFDEA association. Bill is also currently serving on the Steelville City Council and on the Missouri Funeral Trust board.