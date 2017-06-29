Missouri State University announces graduation list

Missouri State University conferred 2,651 degrees to students at its 2017 spring commencement May 19 at JQH Arena.



A total of 1,995 bachelor's degrees, 554 master's degrees, 93 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees were conferred.

Graduates from Steelville, Missouri included Aaron Joey Banta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Connor Mahurin, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Restaurant Administration (Food and Beverage); and Alana Yeomans, Bachelor of Music (Vocal Performance).

Beyond the standard expectations, the university recognized 121 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State's Honors College.

Scholastic honors were given to 129 students who graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale), 165 who graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89) and 329 who graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).