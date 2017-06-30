College and career planning event scheduled for ORL in Steelville

Teens and young adults are invited to attend Ozark Regional Library’s Planning for the Future event to be held on July 12 at 3 p.m. College and career advisers will make up a panel designed to help guide teens on the career and/or college path. The panel will consist of members from Ozark Regional Library, Missouri Job Center, the United States Army and the University of Missouri Extension office.

For more information about this event or the Summer Reading Program, please contact Kelsey Fitzgerald, Youth Librarian, at 573-546-2615.

This event is a part of Ozark Regional Library’s Summer Reading Program and is funded by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. YALSA builds the capacity of libraries to serve teens. To learn more about YALSA, visit their website at www.ala.org/yalsa. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides assistance to organizations in implementing and expanding literacy programs for youth. More about Dollar General can be found online at www.dollargeneral.com.



