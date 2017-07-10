The gallery never sleeps

After three amazing events - Art in the Park, Giving Day and Plein Air - five gallery exhibits, and five Mic & Jams, you would think the Steelville Arts Council volunteers would want to take a break. But you can't stop these folks from cooking up new and exciting arts events for Steelville and the surrounding areas.

The newest exhibit at Gallery Zeke for the month of July is “Art from the Parks of Missouri.” This exhibit will run through July 30 and consists of paintings and photographs of such places as Maramec Spring Park, Dillard Mill, Montauk, Red Bluff and Alley Springs.

This exhibit will be followed by the 2017 Clay Festival, “Deep Inner Cups,” a juried, national cup show, on display from August 4 to 27. The opening reception will be Friday, August 4 at 4 p.m. Prize-winners will be announced at the reception.

Don't forget that every third Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Mic & Jam rocks the gallery! Everyone is welcome! Bring an instrument, your voice or just yourself! The next one will be this Saturday, July 15.

Gallery Zeke is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Check it out on Facebook and at www.steelvilleartscouncil.org.





