CMA riders holding benefit for injured member

The local Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) Redeemed Riders 1068 will be holding a benefit on Monday, July 24 for two members who were struck and injured earlier this month. Money raised will help Robert and Denise Ayala and their family as they deal with medical and travel expenses while they receive treatment.



“They belong to the CMA and to the Patriot Guard. They were in Steelville heading to Salem when a truck swerved and hit them head on,” CMA Chapter President Bruce Daniels said. Both suffered severe injuries and needed emergency medical care. “He had a broken leg, arm, and pelvis and is still in intensive care. She suffered a right broken leg and is in therapy,” Daniels said. “Her leg was crushed.”

The benefit will take place at Imo’s Pizza in Sullivan, Missouri on July 24 from 4 until 8 p.m. Ten percent of every purchase made will give donated to the family’s fund to aid with their rising expenses for treatment. “Any tips and donations made will also go towards their treatment,” Daniels said.

The local couple have ties to several surrounding communities and the CMA riders hope to get communities to show support as the Ayala’s recover. “He is currently at St. John’s Mercy Hospital in intensive Care. She is at Mercy Rehabilitation getting therapy,” Daniels said. He added the couple live in Steelville, where Denise works at Casey’s General Store. Robert works part-time for Daniels in St. James at Daniels Garage and both have been long-time members of the local CMA chapter.

The CMA Redeemed Riders 1068 is a local Christian motorcycle organization that provides and encourages members in local communities. The organization is active in local outreach and support for communities in the area and organizes motorcycle rides and events throughout the year to aid others in need and to provide evangelical outreach opportunities.

For more information on the benefit, to donate to the fund, or to learn more about CMA, contact Bruce Daniels at 573-263-8800 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .