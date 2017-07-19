Osage Muralist presents lecture and exhibit in Steelville

Viva Cuba, with the support of the Steelville Arts Council, is facilitating the painting of a new mural, a tribute to the Osage Nation, in Cuba, the “Route 66 Mural City.” Norman Akers, an Osage muralist and associate professor of visual art at the University of Kansas, is the primary artist for this work. He is assisted by Isaiah Stewart, a Lakota artist.



Akers will give a lecture describing his art from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Gallery Zeke, located at 106 E. Main in Steelville. There will also be a reception for him and his assistant, Isaiah at this event. This is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

Following the reception and lecture at Gallery Zeke, an exhibit and sale of artwork by Norman and Isaiah will take place at the Evans House, located at 503 W. Main in Steelville from 1 to 4 p.m.



Plan now to stop by Gallery Zeke and the Evans House on Saturday, July 22, for this unique opportunity to learn more about the Osage Nation.



The Cuba mural is being predominantly financed by the Osage Nation, which is located in Oklahoma. This art project coincides with the installation of the Ozark Trail Legacy Monument at the Visitor Center located at the junction of Highway 19 and Interstate 44. The state of Missouri is the ancestral home of the Osage Nation.



The Steelville Arts Council is providing lodging for the two artists and Norman's wife, Rose.



For more information about the Norman Akers Lecture and Show, go to the Steelville Arts Council Facebook page and click on events or contact the organization.




