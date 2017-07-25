Third annual Clayfest comes to Steelville

“Deep Inner Cups” – the headline exhibition for the third annual Clayfest event in Steelville – will open with a reception on Friday, August 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gallery Zeke. This will be a juried ceramic cup show featuring work from 24 artists from all over the United States. An exhibition highlighting regional ceramic artists – including new work from Robert Bowness, Julie Brand, Kate Sachs, and Jamie Zane Smith – will run concurrently with the cup show. This gallery show will run through August 27, and the event is made possible with support from the Steelville Arts Council and the Ozark Potters Guild.

“Deep Inner Cups” will feature beautiful, unique cups on display throughout the month of August. These cups will be available for purchase. At the opening reception on August 4, the winning cups will be revealed, refreshments will be served, and local potters will be present.

The judge for the cup show is Richard Wehrs, ceramics expert and curator from the world-wide organization, NCECA (National Council on Education in the Ceramic Arts). He also creates “tea shrines” and sculptural teapots that are monuments to the spirit of the songbird, a symbol of the spirit of human resilience in the face of life’s realities and hardships, combined with the joy of creativity and self-expression.

The pieces featured in the regional show have been created by local ceramic artists who have formed the Ozark Potters Guild, a great force of dedication to the art of pottery and to bringing this art to the community. They conduct local raku workshops with the goals of raising money and awareness, and organize the annual Clayfest.

STARCO is very proud of its local potters and what they contribute to the mission of the arts council “to promote arts in the community of Steelville, Missouri through awareness, appreciation, education and support; creating a connection between artists and audiences to enrich the quality of life for all.”

Details of the cup show can also be found on the Gallery Zeke Facebook page, including a preview of the cups to be judged. This show is free to the public.

Gallery Zeke, located at 106 E. Main Street in Steelville, is open Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Kate Sachs at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or email STARCO at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Check out the Steelville Arts Council on Facebook or on their website at www.steelvilleartscouncil.org.