Miller achieves Eagle Scout rank

Friends and family gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Saturday, August 5, to see Clayton Miller receive his Eagle Scout rank, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts.

Miller had already completed all the necessary steps required of an Eagle Scout, including his Eagle Project. Saturday’s Court of Honor at the KC Hall served as a final moment of recognition for him among his peers. Miller is a member of Boy Scout Troop 95.

LeRoy Maurer served as the Court of Honor emcee. He noted that Miller “is a remarkable young man and this is a testimony to his long career in Scouting. This is a great accomplishment. What a great job you have done.”

Maurer told Miller that being an Eagle Scout should serve “as the foundation in your life,” and he encouraged Clayton to go through life acting as an Eagle Scout should, to be an example for others as to how a person should live his life.

Following the formal awarding of Miller’s Eagle medal by Tom Mills, the assistant district commissioner, Clayton handed out mentor pins to special people in his life that have influenced him in positive ways or supported him in his growth as a young man.

A catered dinner was served to guests, following the conclusion of the ceremony.

The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a Boy Scout who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, and has demonstrated Scout Spirit and leadership within his troop. He must also plan, develop, and lead a service project – the Eagle Project – that demonstrates both leadership and a commitment to duty. After all requirements are met, he must complete an Eagle Scout board of review.