Dedication for barrel mural is being held Thursday, August 24 in historic mural district

On Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m., Viva Cuba, a community beautification organization, dedicates its newest mural, A Day at the Cooperage. The mural is made possible by the McGinnis family as McGinnis Wood Products celebrates its 50-year anniversary in the barrel-making business by sponsoring this community project.

The mural, painted by local artist Shelly Smith Steiger, depicts a day at an early cooperage with faces of some of the McGinnis family pictured in the mural. The family business came to Cuba in 1968 to operate a small stave mill and now produces quality wine and whiskey barrels that are sold all over the world.

The McGinnis family employs 180 employees and buys logs from over a hundred different logging crews. The barrels are made of Missouri white oak that is harvested within 100-miles of Cuba, MO. The McGinnis Barrel is definitely a Made in America product.

The dedication will involve a brief presentation of the mural to the community at the site of the mural. Afterwards, Viva Cuba will serve light refreshments on the porch of Wallace House, an 1885 historic house just across the street from the mural.

Bring your lawn chairs and cameras to socialize and commemorate this historic occasion.

For more about the Viva Cuba organization, visit www.cubamomurals.com. For more about McGinnis Wood Products, visit www.mcginnisbourbonbarrels.com.