Bast to be inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Forty-six Missourians will be inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation annually recognizes the work of 4-H friends and volunteers through its recognition and awards program, said Rachel Augustine, interim director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“Individuals who have created exceptional legacies of service and dedication to 4-H are recognized and honored with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame,” Augustine said.

County 4-H councils nominate individuals with at least 20 years of volunteer service to Missouri 4-H.

Linda Bast of Crawford County is among the inductees.

Bast was an active 4-H member who started volunteering as a teen. She continued giving back to her community and 4-H through community service, working to encourage and involve youth in 4-H leadership activities, both locally and statewide, and promoting 4-H to all youth in the community as a club leader for over 30 years.

She has been the chairman of the 4-H department and exhibits at the Crawford County Fair for many years, which has enabled her to use her creative and organizational skills to promote 4-H at a higher level. The 4-H exhibits at this fair rank in the top of Missouri county fairs.

Bast has been a project leader for over 40 years, currently leading projects in home environment, photography, gardening and clothing. She has chaperoned numerous state 4-H events and attended State 4-H Congress several times. She has served on 4-H Council committees, which include budget, program and policy, awards and recognition and trips and special events.

She is active in her church and has taught youth classes. She has served on the Crawford County R-2 School Board and was the director of Blue Sky Day School for several years.

About Missouri 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou to a community of more than 200,000 youths from across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship and skills for life.

For more than 65 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.