Shelter helps CCSD rescue dogs

On July 20, 2017 Cuba Mo Animal Control assisted the Crawford County Sheriff Department in executing a seizure warrant for animal abuse and neglect. Four dogs were living in deplorable conditions and were confiscated by the Sheriff’s Department and assisted by Cuba Mo Animal Control. The dogs are currently being held at the Cuba Animal Control Shelter.

They are under the care of Cuba Vet Clinic and shelter staff. All four dogs are being treated for a multitude of medical issues stemming from abuse and neglect. Animal Control Manager Missy Mullally states that the dogs are all doing well and will soon be available for adoption after they complete their medical hold. Cuba Animal Control is pleased to be able to assist in this seizure in accordance with our mutual aid agreement with the surrounding county law enforcement agencies.