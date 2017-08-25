Cuba Lions help support Senior Center

The Cuba Lions Club hosted a Cuba Senior Center fundraiser dinner on Friday, August 11. All the food and supplies were paid for by the Lions. All the proceeds from the dinner were donated to the Cuba Senior Center.

The Lions served over 191 meals during the three hour event. The Cuba Lions feel that the Cuba Senior Center plays an important role in our community. Cuba Senior Center Board Treasurer Elinor Snelson (center) accepts a check in the amount of $1,718 from Cuba Lions Club Treasurer Bob Mullen (left) and Cuba Lions Club President David Vanderwerf.