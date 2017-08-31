New graduates from MP training program

Pvt. Ryan New graduated on August 11, 2017, Cadre of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion. The mission of Company B, 787th Military Battalion is to provide units with mentally and physically tough disciplined soldiers. These soldiers are grounded in the Army values and Warrior Ethos which fully prepare them to contribute as members of the United States Army. Ryan is the son of Ralph and Cheryl New of Garden City, Missouri. Grandparents are Russ and Robin New of Cuba, Missouri and Charles Shideler of Aurora, Missouri and Carolyn Gray of Monett, Missouri.