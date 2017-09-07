Garden Club tours museum

Cuba Hills Garden Club members had a very nice day in August touring the Gasconade County Historical Society's Museum in Owensville, Missouri. The tour guide was Louise Baker from Owensville's Garden Club, who made the visit special.

The building was constructed in 1908 as a hotel. In 1981, the Historical Society renovated the building, and in 2000 it opened as a museum. The club also toured the detached wash house and lovely courtyard that has many plants. Before the museum tour, members stopped for a very tasty lunch at Snowsville Restaurant in Owensville. The program for September will be "Something for the Door," presented by Billie McPherson, owner of Route 66 Fudge and Flower Shop. If anyone would like to join the Cuba Hills Garden Club, call Mary Duryee at 573-885-4907 for more information. Members enjoying the tour were (from left) Betty Licklider, Ann Mullen, Jackie Clark, Rosella Aytes, Bea Whiteside, Mary Duryee, Judy Thom and Diane Branson.