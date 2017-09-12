Elementary hosting block party on Thursday

Cuba Elementary School is holding a Back to School Block Party on Thursday, September 14 at the south parking lot, behind the elementary building. It will be a fun time for families to enjoy games and refreshments, celebrating the new school year.

This is a free event. Kids are required to be accompanied by an adult. The block party takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot area, and it will include games, a bounce house, dunking booth, giant jenga, cookie walk, and other games and activities sponsored by local businesses.

An outdoor showing of the Captain Underpants movie takes place at 6:30 p.m., and families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for viewing the film.

Concessions being sold at the party include popcorn, nachos, candy, sno cones, soda, and water.