Coverdells have garden of the month

Cuba Hills Garden Club is happy to present Christopher and Christina Coverdell, the Garden of the Month Award for their beautiful Crepe Myrtle plants. The Crepe Myrtle has very pretty vibrant red blooms and the Coverdells have them creatively planted around a waterfall which makes a very pretty display in their yard.

In the photo standing in front of the Crepe Myrtle plants are Christina Coverdell and son Jordon and grandson, Braxton Coverdale, at 506 Shenandoah Drive, Cuba, Missouri. The Cuba Hills Garden Club wants to encourage the beautification of our community by awarding "The Garden of the Month Award" to someone during the summer months. If you would be interested in joining us on the 3rd Thursday of each month where we like to study all aspects in the fine arts of gardening and designing, please call Norma Bretz, 573-885-4859. The next meeting is September 21 and Billie McPherson, owner of Route 66 Fudge and Flower Shop, will show us some tips on "Something for the Door." The Garden Club meet at different places each month so please call Norma for more information.