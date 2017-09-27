STARCO plans shows and shopping

It’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts, and the Steelville Arts Council and Gallery Zeke have plans to offer unique shopping opportunities right here in town. What better gift is there than one that's handcrafted, one of a kind, and made by local and regional artists and artisans? Unique artwork will be on display and for sale for the next three months at the gallery with two upcoming events.

October 7 will be the opening day and reception for the amazing woodcarvers and wood turners exhibit and sale, “Into the Woods II.” Those who come to the show will find awesome carved and turned wood items such as bowls, furniture, and toys – just perfect for a special gift. Some are useful and some are just things of beauty.

Approximately 15 regional woodworkers, some with long standing reputations and others just emerging in their identity as artists, will be showing their unique creations. More information on the days they will be demonstrating their skills in the gallery will be released soon.

This show runs through October 29, and the gallery will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Starting November 3, Gallery Zeke will open up a Holiday Shoppe in conjunction with the November art exhibit, “Art from the Heartland.” Local and regional artists, many who had items for sale in the Yadkin Creek Mercantile gift shop, will have works of art and crafts on sale all through November and December.

From stocking stuffers to actual stockings, shoppers will find unique, handmade gifts including pottery, handwork, paintings, woodwork, jewelry, pocket knives decorated with scrimshaw, scarves, quilts, leather headbands, earrings and moccasins, bird feeders, jewelry made with sea glass, and, of course, Al Lanwermeyer's famous laser carved wooden ornaments.

This special sale will be open through December 23, and new items will be added on a daily basis. The gallery will also be open an additional day each week during this time, beginning on Thursday, November 9, with viewing and shopping available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, too.

Plan now to see the arts and crafts created by local and regional artists and artisans throughout October, November and December. Give a unique gift while supporting your neighbors, artists, Steelville merchants, and the Steelville Arts Council and shopping locally.

Be sure to watch the Steelville Star and Facebook for updates on all the amazing events at Steelville Arts Council and Gallery Zeke. More information can also be found on STARCO’s website at www.steelvilleartscouncil.org or by contacting them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information on “Into the Woods II,” contact Rich Kimerle at 314-616-9009 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on the Holiday Shoppe, contact Christine Smailys at 573-775-4311, 816-225-5351, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



