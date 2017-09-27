Steelville MCB plans free community events

Free family fun is on the way with two upcoming events sponsored by the Steelville Missouri Community Betterment group.

The 2nd Annual Community Movie Night - featuring Monsters, Inc. - will be held on Friday, September 29 at the Steelville Community Park. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Bring chairs or a blanket and enjoy the show!

A Community Picnic is planned for Saturday, October 7 at the Hoppe Spring Park, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Plan now to bring your favorite picnic food to enjoy. The picnic will offer musical entertainment and games, too.

Be sure to follow the Steelville Missouri Community Betterment Facebook page to keep up to date on all the happenings with this energetic group.