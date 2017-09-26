Public meeting will help shape school district's mission statement

Cuba school administrators want to get your input as the Crawford County R-2 School District looks to revise its mission statement and vision for the future. A public forum will take place on Wednesday, October 18, in the Cuba High School Commons, at which time the mission statement will be discussed. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and it is open to the public.

Superintendent Jon Earnhart said he wants to have a community-wide meeting to discuss the district’s mission statement and to ask three key questions at that time: 1) What kind of district do parents want for our kids? 2) What kind of district do teachers and staff want to work for? 3) What kind of district do citizens want for their community?

Earnhart said participants will break into small groups in order to discuss these matters and brainstorm for ideas. “We’ll work in groups to break those concepts down and begin looking for commonality,” he said.

Parents will be notified of the open meeting, but it is open for all residents of the community, not just parents of children attending Cuba Schools.