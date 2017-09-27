Root beer floats sold at Cuba Lions Club car show by members of Cuba Arts Council

The Cuba Arts Council (CAC) was so fortunate that the Cuba Lion's Club provided a space for our booth at their Annual Cruise In Car Show on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

They are so benevolent in what they do for our community. It was fun to share cool cars, delicious food, and see old friends at this community event. Kudos to the Lion's Club!

CAC's Root Beer Float stand did a bustling business due in part to the wonderful warm weather. We thank all that stopped by to help us "Bring the Arts" to our community. Our fund raisers will help us send the Crawford County 6th Graders to the St. Louis Symphony on October 18, 2017. The beginning band students especially enjoy this trip.

On December 6, 2017, CAC will be bringing the Imaginary Theatre Company's production of "The Nutcracker" to Crawford County R-2 grades K-6. This group has amazed our students with their wonderful productions of the classic stories.

If you are interested in our mission, please consider joining the Cuba Arts Council. You do not have to be "artsy." You just have to have the passion. We meet at 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Spirals Art Gallery and Studio.

If you need any other information, please contact Janet McLain at 573-885-3920. The Cuba Council would love you to become a new member! Also, please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cubaartscouncil.