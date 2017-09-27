Fall story time being held at the Recklein Memorial Library

Join in the fun at Ozark Regional Library this fall as Youth Librarian, Kelsey Fitzgerald, helps children explore this year’s Building Block Award Nominees!

The weekly story time programs are geared toward toddlers and preschoolers and include fun books, songs, activities, crafts, and more.

Programs last for approximately 40 minutes and are open to the public, though parental or adult supervision of children is required.

Stop by your local library for a complete schedule of events, or visit our Youth Department blog at http://ozarkregionallibraryyouth.blogspot.com.

Fall Story Time will begin the week of October 1 and be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Cuba-Recklein Memorial Library.