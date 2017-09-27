McDonald graduates from CMU

Laura McDonald, from Cuba, Mo., is one of nearly 180 individuals who graduated from Central Methodist University during the summer.

Graduates included students from CMU's main campus in Fayette, CMU Centers throughout Missouri, and online programs.

McDonald earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

For more information about CMU, visit the University's website: www.centralmethodist.edu

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.