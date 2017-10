AmeriGas in Cuba, Missouri is holding a “Grass Roots” promotion - offering a BBQ cylinder exchange for $8 with the donation of $7 worth of food or school supplies for the Friday Backpack program at Cuba Schools. Supporting the cause are (from left) Jennifer Shearer and Cindy Breeze from the Friday Backpack program, AmeriGas employees Eli Breese Service Tech; Larry Gann, Bulk Driver; Bill Lawless, Service Tech; Darlene Nelson, Customer Relations Representative; and Joe Hughes, District Manger.