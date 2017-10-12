Halloween 5k set for October 28

Run, walk, crawl or float your way through a Halloween 5k on Saturday, October 28. Costumes are encouraged for this event that will support local youth traveling to Washington DC and NYC or Europe in the summer of 2018.

The race will start and finish at the Steelville Community Park, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. There will be awards for fastest males and females, with age groups yet to be determined. Awards will also be given for the best costumes.

Pre-registration is $15 for those age 13 and older and $10 for those 12 and under. Pre-ordered t-shirts are $5. On race day, registration is $20 for those age 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and under. T-shirts purchased on race day are $10 and sales will be based on availability.

Pre-registration forms may be obtained from any of the travelers, at the Steelville Star office, or by contacting Jennifer Whitson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Becky Sackman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 573-576-4113.

