SFPD will host Open House and eating contest

Join your local firefighters for fun, food, and prizes on Saturday! The Steelville Fire Protection District will host an Open House on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be free hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Fire personnel will offer fire extinguisher demonstrations, gear competitions, truck tours, firehouse tours, coloring pages for the kids and door prizes, too. Marshall the Fire Dog will also be at the event.

The fun will conclude with a Top Dog Eating Contest at 3 p.m. Local first response personnel from the fire department, 911 office, ambulance district, and law enforcement departments will compete against one another to raise money for the SFPD Auxiliary, and to see who can eat the most.

All funds raised will be used by the Steelville Fire Auxiliary for their community outreach events including Fire Prevention Week with the schools, Santa Night for the community, Adopt a Family at Christmas and other activities throughout the year.





