NHS to host senior citizen dinner and blood drive

Steelville High School’s National Honor Society has two upcoming community service events this month.

NHS will host their annual Senior Citizen Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, October 24 at the high school. It will start at 5:30 p.m. Seniors interested in attending are asked to RSVP to the high school office at 775-2144.

The honor society will also host a Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, October 31 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the high school library. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org and enter SteelvilleHS.