Music 5k runs through Steelville - PHOTO GALLERY

Close to 20 participants took to the streets of Steelville for the 5k/2k Music Run/Walk on Saturday, October 7. The event was hosted by the Steelville Tourism Committee, and featured local bands and musicians set up along the route that began at the Steelville First Assembly of God Church, traveled through town – including both sides of Main Street - and ended at the community park (for the 5k). Walkers who chose the 2k option finished at Spare Rib Inn.

Ethan Light finished first in the 5k, with a time of 18:41, and Marilyn Ransom was the oldest participant in the 5k at age 76.

Bands and musicians who showcased their talents were Polar Eclipse, Mark Hewkin, Trenton Chase, and Turtle Earth. Multiple volunteers made the event possible. The race was filmed by MissouriTelevision.com and the footage is now available online.