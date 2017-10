A homeless man in the area has been charged with 10 counts of felony harassment after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her child, in addition to “all the staff at DFS.” John Gerald Godfrey Patterson, 48, faces class E felony first-degree harassment charges for the threats. Crawford County Sheriff Darin Layman reported Patterson was arrested on Tuesday, October 10. He is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail, with bond set at $50,000 cash only.