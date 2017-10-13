Bike race returning to Cuba Fest with help of new local leadership

The Cuban Gravel Crisis, a bike race featuring competitions in length from 20 to 100 miles, will be returning to Route 66 Cuba Fest this year with a bit of a new look. For the first time, the race will be managed by Higher Ground Adventures (HGA), a local Christian-based ministry.

“Our goal is to promote Christianity and what God’s work is for us in the community and surrounding area,” said HGA member Mark Pfeiffer. “We have members from about 50 miles around Cuba.”