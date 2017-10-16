Cuba City Council Notes

The Cuba City Council met in open session at City Hall on Tuesday, October 3 to discuss the following items of city business:

• Citizen Carl Callahan reported an issue with white chat dust coming from the McGinnis Wood Products property on Route 66. Callahan said the company put down new chat rock, and now Mapleshade Gardens Subdivision “is being inundated with chat dust.” He suggested that the city take a water truck to the property and put water on it to keep the dust down. Mayor Ray Mortimeyer replied, “That’s private property. We can’t go in there on private property. The city has no business to be on that private property. We can’t just have a water truck go in there and put down water on their property.” The mayor suggested that Callahan go to the police department if he has a formal complaint.