Viva Cuba holding events at Cuba Fest

Route 66 Cuba Fest is an annual community event with fun for the whole family. It includes a bike race, foot race, crafts, music, dancing, food, and spirits. Viva Cuba’s Trolley Tours of the murals take place Saturday, as well as the annual Chili Cook-Off on Smith Street. A Cemetery Tour of Crimes & Legends of Crawford County is planned for Sunday.

Viva Cuba Saturday Events

The annual Chili Cook-Off begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. Tickets are $5. Route 66 businesses and organizations have sent their cooks to vie for the coveted silver ladle that is given to the best chili cook.

Representing Wallace House, veteran cook Joyce Stewart will be a tough contender.

George Reed represents the Route 66 Parrot Head Club, and his cooking chemistry may bring out a winning recipe.

Jeff Bouse of Hayes Shoe Store will certainly have a soulful chili recipe.

Ryan Thompson of the Outpost General Store and Fanning Feed has been popping gourmet popcorn and turning out fudge by the pan full. His chili should be a sweet entry, ready to win.

Jackie West of 3rd Generation Salon is an enthusiastic competitor, and her chili may prove to be a thing of beauty.

The narrated Trolley Tours of the Murals, taking place on Saturday, are a popular activity. Tours start at 11 a.m., and the last mural tour run ends at 3:30 p.m. Tours take about a half an hour to complete, and you will hear the detailed stories behind each mural.

There is no charge for the tours (donations are accepted), but you need to pick up a ticket to assure your seating on the trolley. Tickets are given out at the trolley stop in front of the Catholic Church, and pick up and drop off from the tours is there, as well.

Viva Cuba Sunday Events

This year’s Viva Cuba Historical Cemetery Tour on Sunday features characters in period costumes who will tell their stories of their involvement in Crimes & Legends of Crawford County. Tours will start Sunday at noon and continue until 3:30 p.m.

This is a popular tour, so get your ticket early. Tours depart from the Trolley Stop in front of the Catholic Church, and travel to Kinder Cemetery.

Some of this year’s characters include:

Aunt Trissy: According to Dwight Weaver in his book “Onondaga: The Mammoth Cave of Missouri,” in 1897 William Davis and his wife Artressia, also known as Aunt Trissy, were living and working the land over the present Onondaga Cave, when it was claimed by patent to belong to others. The Davis family was viewed as squatters and told to move. Aunt Trissy did not take well to this being called a squatter. What followed were years of conflict that pitted the outspoken Aunt Trissy against the “cave people.” Her husband “passed” in unusual circumstances. Aunt Trissy often would hitch her wagon and travel to Steelville to “sue the hell” out of someone. Her cases clogged the local courts for years.

Mrs. Emma Hepperman was a local wife who was accused of poisoning her husband. She was charged with murder, but denied responsibility. However, Hepperman was her seventh husband, and some suspicious events were uncovered. Take the tour to hear “the rest of the story.”

Ann Logan and her four children died after their house had been set afire, and her husband Malcolm’s body was found on the railroad tracks, the result of a brutal murder. Come hear what vigilante justice did to Pat Wallace, suspected murderer, and what local landmark was involved.

And then there is Martha Mary Curnutt, the first female prisoner in the Missouri Penitentiary. She has a connection to Cynthia Nixon of “Sex in the City” fame. What’s the local connection? Climb aboard the Cemetery Trolley Tour for these stories and more.

Narrating from aboard the trolley will be a hardboiled lawman, with many of the details of Crawford County’s notorious characters. Don’t miss Viva Cuba’s two days of activities at Cuba Fest, where art and history intertwine.