Cuba Elementary will host the Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat on October 30, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cuba Middle School parking lot.



This event is intended to provide a safe and fun trick or treating environment for the children of our community ages 12 and under.

Please leave your pets at home for the safety of the children.

If you are a business, organization or club that would like to participate please contact, Jennifer Shearer at 573.885.2534 ext. 1180.