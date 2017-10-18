ImPACT testing takes place at Crawford County R-2 Schools

The athletes have recently been undergoing ImPACT testing at the Cuba High School with Ian Smith, the Certified Athletic Trainer from Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. The ImPACT Computer program gathers electronic baseline data to compare against should a head injury occur. Athletes enter responses to questions in a computer and the results are stored for later reference if needed.



This is the first year for the partnership between Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Crawford County R-II Schools in providing a Certified Athletic Trainer for the school’s athletes. Great care is taken to promote safety of the students, but it is reassuring to have programs in place to assess and deal with injuries. With the ImPACT program, student’s conditions following a potential concussion can be quickly evaluated and treated which ultimately speeds up the recovery process.

For more information, please call the MBSH Therapy & Wellness Center at 573-468-1340. You may also contact Ian Smith at the Cuba High School by calling 573-885-2535 extension 1104 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .