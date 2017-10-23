Annual Veterans Day Assembly will be held at CHS

Area veterans will be honored when Cuba High School hosts its annual Veterans Day Assembly inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

The high school’s student body and the entire surrounding community are invited to participate in the recognition of our nation's veteran soldiers and armed forces personnel. All veterans of the armed services are invited to attend, as well as their family members.

The Cuba High School Band and Chorus will perform at the assembly, and the Boy Scouts of America will serve as Color Guard. There will be representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion who will speak to the crowd.

This year's guest speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel James Brady, who assumed command of the 3rd. Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO in February of 2016.

Also this year, as an added feature of the Veterans Day program, members of the Cuba High FFA (Future Farmers of America) and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) student organizations will provide a free lunch for all veterans and their families immediately following the program, in the CHS Commons.