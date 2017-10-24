Collaborative initiative sees All Aboard Learning Center working with Cuba Elementary – PHOTO GALLERY

On Friday, October 20, All Aboard Learning Center collaborated with Cuba Elementary School to teach the kids, in a fun way, the best type of foods to eat and the correct way to move your body to keep you healthy and safe.

All Aboard Learning Center is the only accredited preschool offering the Eat Smart and Move Smart program in Crawford County, and one of the few in the state. Eat Smart is a set of food and nutrition related recommendations to create an environment that will ultimately improve the health of children in Missouri. Whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, and no sugar or processed foods are part of the program. To be Eat Smart-certified you cannot serve any processed foods or foods with sugar. Not only are the children eating healthy, but they learn to sit at a table, serve themselves, and are immersed in a positive environment.

Move Smart’s mission is to improve the health of children through overall physical, mental, and social development. To be Move Smart-certified, the children have to complete 90 minutes a day of physical exercise, with a portion led by a teacher and a portion that is free play.

Cuba is very fortunate to have a state-of-the-art learning center that ensures the children who graduate are kindergarten-ready. What does kindergarten-ready mean? Kindergarten readiness represents the development of the skills necessary to be academically, socially, and emotionally ready for a formal academic setting. Children benefit from being taught in a high-quality preschool center, where they learn the alphabet, numbers, and colors before entering kindergarten, as well as having the social skills and experience of sitting in a classroom and being ready to learn in a formal education environment.

All Aboard Learning Center and the Cuba School District are working together to ensure that all children go to a preschool. All Aboard Learning Center serves children from six weeks up to 13 years in a developmentally appropriate setting, including a preschool program for children ages two through five. All Aboard Learning Center serves children from infants to toddlers to preschool, and then before and after school.

All Aboard is a not-for-profit organization and is in the process of developing a needs scholarship for those families who cannot afford the full cost of tuition. All Aboard falls under the umbrella of the Crawford County Foundation, which was also instrumental in helping facilitate the completion of Cuba’s track and field renovations.

For more information, contact the director of All Aboard Learning Center, Teresa Switzer, at 573-677-2252.